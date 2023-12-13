CPI will ally with TDP, JSP in Andhra Pradesh, says party leader Eshwaraiah

December 13, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Communist Party of India (CPI) in Andhra Pradesh will strive for an electoral alliance between the Left parties including the CPI(M) and the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) to oust the ‘anti-people‘ Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) from power at the Centre and in the State respectively in the 2024 elections, said CPI State committee member G. Eshwaraiah.

Briefing the media at the party’s Prakasam district committee meeting here on Wednesday, Mr. Eshwariah said that the CPI was preparing to contest from the 35 Assembly constituencies in the State, including Kanigiri and Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district. He further said that party cadre should take inspiration from Telangana, where CPI had made it to the State Assembly in the recent elections and won several seats.

‘‘The YSRCP has a tacit understanding with the BJP,” he alleged. “The failure of the Congress party to take along with it the members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) proved costly in the recent round of State Assembly elections, he added.

Expressing concern over the ‘stunted progress’ of ongoing irrigation projects including the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project designed to bring Krishna water to the parched parts of Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts, he reminded Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of his promise to seek votes only after completing the multi-crore irrigation project. He also highlighted the non-release of funds for repairing irrigation projects like the Annamayya and Gundalakamma as 470 mandals in the State experienced drought.