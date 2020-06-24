Andhra Pradesh

CPI wants Andhra Pradesh govt. to release pending dues to weavers

In a letter to Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, he urged the government to release the last year pending dues to the weavers towards silk subsidy.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna has demanded the state government to come to the rescue of the weavers in the state.

In a letter to Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, he urged the government to release the last year pending dues to the weavers towards silk subsidy.

He also wanted the government to provide 100 units of free power to every weaver family. The nethanna nestham scheme should be extended to every weaver family irrespective of having a own loom.

The government was also requested to extend a financial assistance of ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 per month in view of hardships faced by the weavers due to lockdown, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 24, 2020 12:31:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/cpi-wants-govt-to-release-pending-dues-to-weavers/article31903706.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY