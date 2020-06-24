CPI wants Andhra Pradesh govt. to release pending dues to weavers

The Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna has demanded the state government to come to the rescue of the weavers in the state.

In a letter to Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, he urged the government to release the last year pending dues to the weavers towards silk subsidy.

He also wanted the government to provide 100 units of free power to every weaver family. The nethanna nestham scheme should be extended to every weaver family irrespective of having a own loom.

The government was also requested to extend a financial assistance of ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 per month in view of hardships faced by the weavers due to lockdown, he said.