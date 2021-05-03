CPI wants govt. to holdall-party meet on pandemic

‘The Centre must supply oxygen free of cost to all States’

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded that State government call for an all-party meeting to elicit their opinions on checking the spread of coronavirus infections.

The CPI held an all-party meeting that was attended by Opposition parties, representatives of youth and trade organisations among others here on Sunday and passed several resolutions.

Resolution adopted

The meeting demanded that the Central government supply oxygen free of cost to all the States. The other resolutions included supply of medicines and protective gear free of cost to the patients in home isolation and to their family members. Strength the machinery to address all the calls received at 104. The participants also demanded that necessary steps be taken to ensure that private hospitals did not charge more than the prescribed fee for treating the COVID patients.

The leaders said the government should start the recruiting health staff and that an ex gratia of ₹50 lakh be paid to employees who died of infection in the line of duty. One COVID hospital should be opened in every Assembly constituency and quality food should be supplied to COVID hospitals, they said.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna, his CPI (M) counterpart P. Madhu, APCC president Sake Sailajanath, TDP MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu and others spoke on the occasion.