CPI wants Assembly session on PD account row

VIJAYAWADA

14 July 2021 00:23 IST

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded that the State government convene an Assembly session and place the details of expenditure regarding the row surrounding a sum of ₹41,000 crore.

In a statement on Tuesday, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said that the government should prove its sincerity by placing the records on the floor of the Assembly.

Advertising

Advertising

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy’s comments that the opposition parties were raking up unnecessary controversy was nothing, but a move to evade the issue. “Why cannot the government reply to the Principal Accountant General’s letter even after two months of receiving it? The money was transferred against the treasury code. If there were transparency why the government was shying away from sharing the details of the expenditure? Why were there no vouchers and details of beneficiaries and proceedings?” he asked.