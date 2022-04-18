CPI wants all-party meet on Polavaram project

Communist Party of India (CPI) State unit Secretary K. Ramakrishna has said that reducing the height of the Polavaram project was a gross injustice meted out to Andhra Pradesh.

“The State and Central governments were in collusion in reducing the height of the Polavaram project. If the height is reduced, it will not be possible to store and supply water to the Sujala Sravanti and drinking water to Visakhaptnam. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy must understand the gravity of the problem,” Mr. Ramakrishna told the media here on Monday.

He urged the Chief Minister to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the issue immediately. “The CPI leaders will visit the Polavaram project on April 29 and prepare the future action plan,” he added.