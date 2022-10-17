CPI vows to intensify struggle against Central govt.’s policies

On the second day of the party’s 24th National Congress, the CPI leaders said that the economic policies pursued by the Union Government were alarmingly detrimental to the interests of the people

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 17, 2022 11:55 IST

CPI General Secretary D Raja, CPI National Secretary K. Narayana , A.P. CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna , CPI MP from Kerala Binoy Viswam  and other National leaders at CPI 24th National conference public meeting in Vijayawada on October 14. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on October 16 adopted a resolution to intensify its struggle against the ‘pro-corporate, neo-liberal and anti-people economic policies’ of the BJP-led NDA government. The party exhorted its cadres to “confront the government to comfort the people”.

On the second day of the party’s 24th National Congress underway in Vijayawada on October 16, the CPI leaders in the resolution said that the economic policies pursued by the Union Government were alarmingly detrimental to the interests of the people and blatantly in favour of the corporates and demanded that the “disastrous economic policies be reversed”.

“The government should invest more in manufacturing units, and infuse capital into public sector units to generate employment,” leaders said.

The Central government was also requested to drop its proposals of selling public sector companies including banks, the CPI said.

“In order to protect the interest of the common people, the CPI resolves to continue and intensify the struggle against the catastrophic economic policies to save the people, our economy and our nation. Unite and fight, there is no alternative,” the CPI added.

