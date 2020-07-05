CPI urges CM to resolve bifurcation issues with TS

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Sunday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, urging him to take suitable steps to resolve the pending issues related to State bifurcation with Telangana.
Mr. Ramakrishna, in the letter, pointed out that issues pertaining to the Schedule 9 of the A.P. State Reorganisation Act, 2014 were not resolved yet. “Many educational institutions and museums belonging to A.P. are yet to be relocated. As per the Schedule 10, the combined assets worth somewhere between ₹73,000 crore and 1.86 lakh crore. Andhra Pradesh should get a share of 58% of these assets,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.
The CPI leader said A.P. has 70% rights on Nagarjuna Sagar as Rayalaseema and coastal A.P. had contributed 70% of the expenditure of the project. “Even to share the power generated from the project, A.P. should have 70% rights over it. The project administration is still with Telangana. The recommendations of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) are hardly honoured,” he said.
The problems pertaining to the power employees needs to be solved. About 12,000 employees were subjected to hardships with a ‘wicked plan’ that Andhra Pradesh should shoulder 50% of the burden of salaries.
It was a gross injustice to treat 26 Backward Classes (BCs) belonging to Andhra Pradesh as Other Castes (OCs) in Telangana. The Chief Minister should take up this matter with his Telangana counterpart, he added.
