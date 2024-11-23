CPI urges Chief Minister Naidu to cancel all pacts entered into by YSRCP govt. with Adani Group

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has written a letter to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, urging him to cancel all the agreements entered into with the Adani Group during the previous YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) government’s term and initiate a judicial inquiry into the corruption charges.

CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna, in the letter dated Friday (November 22, 2024), said his party had been alleging for a long time that there was corruption in the power agreements entered into with the Adani Group during the YSRCP tenure.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government had succumbed to Mr. Gautam Adani’s influence and signed “dubious agreements” related to ports and power projects, essentially handing over public assets to the conglomerate, Mr. Ramakrishna alleged.

“The case filed in the New York Eastern District Court on October 24 substantiated the allegation,” he said.

“The CPI’s allegations that the YSRCP government had entered into secret deals with the Adanis and compromised on the State’s interests were proven true,” he added.

