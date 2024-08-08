GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI urges A.P. CM to revive Kidney Research Centre at Palasa

Only one doctor is working in the nephrology wing of the centre built at a cost of ₹60 crore, says CPI leader G. Eswaraiah

Published - August 08, 2024 08:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
No research activities are going on at the Kidney Research Centre at Palasa, says CPI State secretariat member G. Eswaraiah.

No research activities are going on at the Kidney Research Centre at Palasa, says CPI State secretariat member G. Eswaraiah. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to revive the Kidney Research Centre at Palasa in Srikakulam district.  

In a letter to Mr. Naidu on August 8 (Thursday), CPI State secretariat member G. Eswaraiah said that a team of party leaders visited the Kidney Research Centre at Palasa and found that no research activities were going on there.

“Built at a cost of ₹60 crore, the research centre is of little use now. Only one doctor is working in the nephrology wing. Except for dialysis units, no other objectives of the research centre has been achieved,” Mr. Eswaraiah said in the letter. 

He said an extensive research should be done for at least five years to address the issues of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) which is prevalent in the Uddnam region of Srikakulam district. The research should cover the kidney patients and their family members. Technical teams and expert doctors are required to treat the patients and conduct the necessary research, he pointed out.

“Apart from recruiting nephrology specialists, the research centre at Palasa should be linked to the nephrology department at the King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam,” Mr. Eswaraiah said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.