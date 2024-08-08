CPI urges A.P. CM to revive Kidney Research Centre at Palasa

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to revive the Kidney Research Centre at Palasa in Srikakulam district.

In a letter to Mr. Naidu on August 8 (Thursday), CPI State secretariat member G. Eswaraiah said that a team of party leaders visited the Kidney Research Centre at Palasa and found that no research activities were going on there.

“Built at a cost of ₹60 crore, the research centre is of little use now. Only one doctor is working in the nephrology wing. Except for dialysis units, no other objectives of the research centre has been achieved,” Mr. Eswaraiah said in the letter.

He said an extensive research should be done for at least five years to address the issues of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) which is prevalent in the Uddnam region of Srikakulam district. The research should cover the kidney patients and their family members. Technical teams and expert doctors are required to treat the patients and conduct the necessary research, he pointed out.

“Apart from recruiting nephrology specialists, the research centre at Palasa should be linked to the nephrology department at the King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam,” Mr. Eswaraiah said.