CPI to step up agitation against curbs on public meetings in Andhra Pradesh

January 08, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Communist Party of India (CPI), along with the ‘like-minded opposition parties’, will intensify stir, demanding immediate withdrawal of the G.O. that prohibits public meetings and rallies on roads, party’s State executive member G. Eswariah has said.

Addressing a party meeting to chalk out the agitation programme on January 8 (Sunday) against the ‘undemocratic’ YSRCP government, he said, ‘‘We will not rest till the G.O. is withdrawan.”

The ruling party was bent upon unleashing a ‘reign of terror’ by bringing back the ‘gag order of the British raj’, alleged Mr. Eswariah, claiming that that the downfall of the YSRCP government had started.

He said that the CPI would organise protests in support of the beneficiaries of the Jagananna and TIDCO housing schemes, alleging that the latter were unable to complete the houses owing to ‘insufficient’ assistance from the government. “Each beneficiary should be provided with ₹5 lakh each in stead of the ₹1.80 lakh being sanctioned by the State government. The poor should be given at least 2 cents of land in urban areas and 3 cents in rural areas as against 1. 5 cents for construction of houses,” he said.

Hunger strike would be observed on January 25 to press for the demands, CPI Prakasam district secretary M.L. Narayana said.