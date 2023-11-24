ADVERTISEMENT

CPI to implead in Krishna water redistribution issue

November 24, 2023 03:16 am | Updated 03:16 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has decided to file an implead petition in the Tribunal with regard to the river Krishna water redistribution issue.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna   said that the State government had to highlight the injustice being meted out to Andhra Pradesh in the Krishna Tribunal in January.  The CPI would file a petition impleading in the issue.  The CPI would consult the legal experts on the matter, he said.

Referring to the 30-hour CPI’s protest, Mr. Ramakrishna said that the protest  drew the attention of the public, and opposition parties, farmers associations and people organisations extended their support and solidarity. They urged the government to take necessary steps to ensure justice in Krishna Tribunal, and also come to the rescue of the farmers in drought-hit mandals.

The CPI would submit memoranda at all district collectorates in the State on November 24. The CPI State leaders would submit a memorandum to the Chief Secretary on Monday. Action plan would be chalked out after consulting all opposition parties and people organisations to intensify the agitation, he added.

