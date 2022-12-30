ADVERTISEMENT

CPI to hold maha dharna on Feb 22

December 30, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G.V.R. Subba Rao

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna has said that the party will organise maha dharna on February 22 to highlight the failures of the State government. The party will also organise protests on February 6 on Jagananna colonies and TIDCO houses.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Ramakrishna said the party had chalked out series of programmes to create awareness among the people on the failures of the government. The party would organise protests from January 17 to 31 to mount pressure on the government to take steps to allot the TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries.

The CPI would organise State-wide protests, if the government failed to respond, at all district headquarters on February 6. State level protest would be organised on February 26 by mobilising hundreds of beneficiaries and organise maha dharna, he said.

AITUC state general secretary G. Obulesu, referring to Krishna River Management Board, demanded that the State government set up the Board in Vijayawada or in Kurnool. He urge the government to desist from its plans to set up the Board in Visakhapatnam. The government’s decision was not logical as river Krishna was not flowing  in Visakhapatbnam. The Board and offices should be easily accessible to people of all regions, he added.

