CPI to elect new Council, Executive, Secretariat on Tuesday

G.V.R. Subba Rao
October 18, 2022 00:04 IST

Election of general secretary assumes significance ahead of centenary fete next year

The five-day 24th national congress of the Communist Party of India (CPI) will conclude on Tuesday.

The meet will elect a new Council, Executive and Secretariat. The congress will also elect the new general secretary.

At present, former Rajya Sabha member D. Raja is the party general secretary. He was elected to the post at the party’s 23rd national congress at Kollam in Kerala in 2018. 

The party is gearing up to organise the centenary celebrations next year. At this juncture, the election of the new general secretary has become a discussion in the party circles.

