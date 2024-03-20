CPI to contest from 14 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh

March 20, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has decided to contest from 14 Assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to The Hindu, CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna said that his party had been working for many months to improve its position in the State. “We have done an elaborate exercise on our strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats,” he said.

The CPI and the CPI (M) have reached a broader understanding of the seats to be contested. The CPI would contest from 14 Assembly constituencies, and the CPI(M) has similar plans. Both the parties want to make mutual gains in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. The Left parties have completed the initial talks with the Congress on seat sharing. “A consensus would be reached in a day or two. We have to focus on the seats where we have the highest probability of winning,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.

He said that the CPI would reach out to the people and discuss the core issues. “The ruling YSRCP will be rejected outright by the people. A win of two or more seats is a must for the CPI to ensure its presence in the legislature. People also feel that the voice of the Left Parties should be heard in the legislatures,” he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna said that the CPI would field its candidates from Vijayawada (West), Polavaram, Guntur (East), Tirupati, Kadapa, Visakhapatnam (West), Dhone, Razole, Yerragondapalem, Aluru, Gadwal, Palasa and Railway Kodur or Rajampet. Of these, one or two would be given to women candidates. The party is also contemplating fielding leaders from the party’s frontal organisations, he said.

Referring to Lok Sabha constituencies, Mr. Ramakrishna said that the CPI had identified Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur Lok Sabha seats. “Of this, the CPI has decided to contest from Kurnool. A decision on other constituencies would be taken shortly. The CPI will contest from any of these constituencies,” he added.

