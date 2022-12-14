CPI, TDP react cautiously to govt. claims on Kadapa steel plant

December 14, 2022 06:36 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

The government’s announcement of roping in leading private player JSW to kickstart construction of the long-pending Kadapa Steel Plant has been met with lukewarm response from the political parties in the district.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), which has embarked on a padayatra to bring pressure on the government to realise the much-delayed dream of the district, has welcomed the government’s announcement, however with a word of caution. The party’s state secretariat member G. Obulesu said the party would relaunch the Padayatra in two months, if the government did not take any meaningful steps towards realising the project.

While welcoming the move, Rayalaseema Communist Party (RCP) state Secretary Ravishankar Reddy said the party would not tolerate if the government tried to take the people for a ride. “Similar agreements were made with ESSAR and Liberty in the past that were relegated to the dust bin. We hope that the deal with JSW sails through”, he hoped.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member R. Sreenivasa Reddy expressed wonder over the cabinet making a resolution again and again on the Kadapa steel project. Rubbishing the government’s claim of roping in a new private player, he said the state should have continued the Kambaladinne site chosen by the Chandrababu Naidu regime. “Not even a single brick has been added to the steel project dream. This government does not want any plaque unveiled by the TDP government and hence the dilemma today”, he fumed.

