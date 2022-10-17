Andhra Pradesh: CPI targets to become a ‘million-member’ party by next year

The organisation is gearing up to celebrate its centenary in 2023

The organisation is gearing up to celebrate its centenary in 2023

The Communist Party of India (CPI), at its 24th National Congress on Monday, adopted a resolution to organise the party’s centenary celebrations next year. CPI national general secretary D. Raja moved the resolution in this regard.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, CPI Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam said that the CPI was formed on December 26, 1925.

“The CPI has a glorious history of participation in the freedom struggle against the British, French, and Portuguese colonial rules and also against feudal lords and kings. The CPI units have to plan to celebrate the 100th year of the foundation of the organisation in advance. Each district unit must publish the history of the CPI and its activities in the district. Also, small booklets having biographies of CPI leaders should be published,” he said.

“While approaching the centenary of our party, we should set a target to greatly increase our membership. It was decided at our national council meeting in Kolkata that we should have a membership of 10 lakh when we reach our centenary. We should abide by that and make all efforts to make CPI a million-member party,” he said.

When asked about the party’s strategy to increase its numbers in Parliament, when it is targeting the one-million mark for the party membership, Mr. Viswam said that party membership and presence in Parliament are two different issues.

“In today’s politics in the country, which are increasingly centred around money, muscle power and on caste and community lines, it is difficult for parties like CPI, which are financially poor and basically fight on basis of principles, it is difficult to get a bigger share. Hence we are forging alliances of Left and secular forces at all levels to provide a strong alternative,” he said. Explaining further, he said LDF is strong in Kerala and has a visible presence in Tamil Nadu and efforts to strengthen the party further are on.

CPI national secretary K. Narayana, CPI Andhra Pradesh State secretary K. Ramakrishna, and assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao were also present.