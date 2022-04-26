CPI stresses need for alternative to the BJP

D. Raja says secular parties should be accommodative of each other

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has stressed on the need for “an alternative” to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is trying to establish a ”theocratic state”. All democratic and secular forces should join hands to save the nation from BJP, which is trying to establish a theocratic State, the party asserted

“It’s not the question of a third alternative. It’s a question of an alternative to the BJP,” said CPI general secretary D. Raja.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Raja said the secular, democratic parties should be realistic and accommodative of each other, keeping in view the primary objective of defeating the BJP. It was missing in the recent elections in some State Assemblies. Hence, the BJP managed to win the game, he said, adding, the political parties should take it as a challenge to unseat the BJP in the 2024 elections.

To a question, Mr. Raja said that the Congress, one of the oldest political parties in the country, needed to do a “serious introspection”. It should be accommodative of other secular and democratic forces in the country. The secular, democratic parties need to provide a “credible and viable” alternative to the BJP, he said.

Mr. Raja said the country was facing many challenges. The BJP- RSS combine was the biggest challenge being faced by the country. They had been attacking the federal fabric of India. They were changing the character of the Indian State. Our Constitution clearly defined India as a secular State. They were trying to change the nation as a theocratic state, he alleged.

The BJP government had been trying to snatch away the rights of States. They were subverting the Constitution and its democratic qualities. This was the biggest danger, he added.

Mr. Raja was in the city to attend CPI’s 24th National Conference Reception Committee Formation Meeting. The CPI national conference would be held in the city from October 14 to 18.

