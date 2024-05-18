CPI State secretary demands probe into sand mining scandal

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Saturday demanded a probe into the sand mining scandal in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking at a press conference here, Mr. Ramakrishna has alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy introduced a new sand policy that left scores of workers unemployed, apart from allowing the looting the sand.

“The excavation and sale of sand should be inquired thoroughly by a high-level committee,” said Mr. Ramakrishna. On the general elections in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Ramakrishna has lauded the role of the Election Commission for its transparency in the State of Andhra Pradesh--EOM

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.