ADVERTISEMENT

CPI State secretary demands probe into sand mining scandal

Updated - May 18, 2024 07:25 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 07:23 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Saturday demanded a probe into the sand mining scandal in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking at a press conference here, Mr. Ramakrishna has alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy introduced a new sand policy that left scores of workers unemployed, apart from allowing the looting the sand. 

“The excavation and sale of sand should be inquired thoroughly by a high-level committee,” said Mr. Ramakrishna. On the general elections in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Ramakrishna has lauded the role of the Election Commission for its transparency in the State of Andhra Pradesh--EOM

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US