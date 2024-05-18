GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI State secretary demands probe into sand mining scandal

Updated - May 18, 2024 07:25 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 07:23 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Saturday demanded a probe into the sand mining scandal in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking at a press conference here, Mr. Ramakrishna has alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy introduced a new sand policy that left scores of workers unemployed, apart from allowing the looting the sand. 

“The excavation and sale of sand should be inquired thoroughly by a high-level committee,” said Mr. Ramakrishna. On the general elections in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Ramakrishna has lauded the role of the Election Commission for its transparency in the State of Andhra Pradesh--EOM

