CPI stages protest over woes of TIDCO, Jagananna housing beneficiaries

March 02, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

CPI national Secretary K. Narayana warned that the agitation against the government’s negligence in solving the problems faced by TIDCO and Jagananna house allottees would be intensified after Ugadi if their plight remained the same.

Participating in a protest at Dharna Chowk here on Thursday, Mr. Narayana said the government was requested to provide ₹5 lakh for each house sanctioned under the Jagananna housing, but to no avail as it avoided payment on one pretext or the other.

Besides, the government provided inadequate sums for infrastructure creation in the housing colonies, in contrast to tall claims being made by the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Overall, the house construction works were going on at a tardy pace and most of the units completed were yet to be given possession to eligible beneficiaries, he said.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna, assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao and State secretariat member Akkineni Vanaja were among those present.