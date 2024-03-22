CPI seeks stringent action against those involved in Visakhapatnam drugs case

March 22, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded that stringent action be taken against the persons involved in the Visakhapatnam drugs case.

In a statement on Friday, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said that drugs, worth thousands of crores of rupees, were seized by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Visakhapatnam port. It was a worrying incident that such a huge quantity of drugs were being imported. It seems that the privatisaiton of ports led to illegal import of drugs. Mr. Ramakrishna alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the State were kow-towing before Adani and allowing the privatisation of ports. Thousands of crores of rupees worth Gangavaram port was handed over on a platter to the Adani group, he alleged. The group paid a mere ₹628 crore. Similarly, Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Krishnapatnam thermal power station, worth ₹23,000 crore, was given away to Adani group in the name of maintenance. It led to unhindered illegal transportation of drugs. Mr. Jagan who makes tall claims that he would make Visakhapatnam as Capital of Andhra Pradesh, should break his silence and tell the people what action was being taken against the drug mafia, the CPI leader said.