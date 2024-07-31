ADVERTISEMENT

CPI seeks probe into ‘land scams’ during YSRCP’s tenure

Published - July 31, 2024 06:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Party leaders submit memorandum to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

G V R Subba Rao
The Communist Party of India (CPI) has requested Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the land scams that allegedly took place during the tenure of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). 

CPI leaders including party national secretary K. Narayana and State secretary K. Ramakrishna submitted a memorandum in this regard to Mr. Naidu at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on July 31 (Wednesday).  

The CPI leaders alleged that thousands of acres of land were encroached during the tenure of the YSRCP. The Chief Minister should order an inquiry into the Madanapalle Sub-Collector office fire incident. In the name of three capitals, thousands of acres in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Prakasam and other districts changed hands.  The poor and middle class were intimidated and their lands were encroached upon. The government should do justice to them and take stringent action against the culprits, the CPI leaders said.

The leaders also appealed to Mr. Naidu to lift the cases registered against the leaders of the CPI and its affiliated organisations during the YSRCP’s tenure. Cases were registered for fighting against power tariff hikes, RTC fares, the Polavaram project, delay in implementation of promises made in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, shifting of capital from Amaravati, and privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

