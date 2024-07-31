GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI seeks probe into ‘land scams’ during YSRCP’s tenure

Party leaders submit memorandum to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

Published - July 31, 2024 06:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has requested Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the land scams that allegedly took place during the tenure of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). 

CPI leaders including party national secretary K. Narayana and State secretary K. Ramakrishna submitted a memorandum in this regard to Mr. Naidu at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on July 31 (Wednesday).  

The CPI leaders alleged that thousands of acres of land were encroached during the tenure of the YSRCP. The Chief Minister should order an inquiry into the Madanapalle Sub-Collector office fire incident. In the name of three capitals, thousands of acres in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Prakasam and other districts changed hands.  The poor and middle class were intimidated and their lands were encroached upon. The government should do justice to them and take stringent action against the culprits, the CPI leaders said.

The leaders also appealed to Mr. Naidu to lift the cases registered against the leaders of the CPI and its affiliated organisations during the YSRCP’s tenure. Cases were registered for fighting against power tariff hikes, RTC fares, the Polavaram project, delay in implementation of promises made in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, shifting of capital from Amaravati, and privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.