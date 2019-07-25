CPI seeks justice for reserved category medical aspirants

Communist Party of India State council secretary K. Rama Krishna has sought the intervention of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy into the issue of several reserved category medical aspirants losing seats due to improper implementation of a government order.

According to a release, in a letter to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the CPI leader said that from the past 19 years medical admissions for reserved and open category candidates were given through the first phase of counselling as per the G.O. 550 and second phase of counselling would be only for non-joining seats.

However, the officials of Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences did not follow the G.O. in the 2019-20 admissions and ended the first phase of counselling after the second round without going for the third round so that they could easily recognise the meritorious reserved category (MRC) candidates who did not take admission.

This has led to confusion and as many as 187 candidates of BC, SC, ST and Minorities lost seats, he said. He asked the government to conduct counselling again for the said reserved category candidates and ensure that justice was done to them.