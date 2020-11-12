CPI seeks immediate handing over of TIDCO houses

‘Beneficiaries will be asked to occupy them on November 16’

CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna has issued an ultimatum to the State government to hand over the TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries by Deepavali, failing which the party would make the beneficiaries occupy them by performing ‘Griha pravesam’ on November 16.

Mr. Ramakrishna visited the TIDCO houses constructed at Suddhagedda near Midhilapuri VUDA Colony near Madhurawada here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he sought immediate handing over of the houses to the beneficiaries in addition to provision of basic amenities like power and water. He said that TIDCO had constructed 7 lakh houses in the State, after collecting amounts ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh from them. The beneficiaries had taken loans to pay the amounts. The construction of houses was completed at various places in the State. However, provision of some basic amenities like power and water was pending.

Mr. Ramakrishna alleged that the YSR Congress Party government was not handing over the completed houses to the beneficiaries as they were constructed by the Chandrababu Naidu government. He said that political differences between Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mr. Naidu should not deprive the beneficiaries of their benefit.

He said that he has already inspected the TIDCO houses at Kurnool, Anantapur, Guntur, Krishna and West Godavari districts. At some places, the flooring was also completed. The TIDCO houses in Kurnool were used for COVID patients but even after they left, they were not being handed over to the beneficiaries. He criticised the YSR Congress Party government in not handing over the completed houses to the beneficiaries.

He alleged that the State government had procured lands at a cost of ₹7,000 crore for provision of houses sites to the poor but failed to distribute them so far. Though an announcement was made that the sites would be distributed on Gandhi jayanti, the programme was postponed twice. Ridiculing the decision of the State government to provide one cent of land to the poor beneficiaries, the CPI leader wondered as to how anyone could construct a house in that land.

CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy said that 26,000 of the 96,000 houses sanctioned in GVMC limits, were completed and demanded their immediate handing over to the beneficiaries.

