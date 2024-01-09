GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI seeks clarity from TDP on alliance with BJP in Andhra Pradesh

The CPI will ally with the TDP only if the latter does not join hands with the BJP for the forthcoming elections, says CPI A.P. unit secretary K. Ramakrishna

January 09, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna

CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna | Photo Credit: File photo

CPI Andhra Pradesh unit secretary K. Ramakrishna on January 9 (Tuesday) proposed to forge an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on the condition that the latter does not join hands with the BJP for the forthcoming general elections in Andhra Pradesh.

“Initially, we decided to be with the TDP. However, we had to change our decision as the TDP and the Jana Sena Party are believed to contest together, along with the BJP, in Andhra Pradesh,” Mr. Ramakrishna told the media.

“We are expecting clarity from TDP national President N. Chandrababu Naidu whether or not he will go along with the BJP. He should not join hands with the BJP as the latter was behind his arrest in the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation case,” he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rajahmundry / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.