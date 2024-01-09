CPI seeks clarity from TDP on alliance with BJP in Andhra Pradesh

January 09, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

CPI Andhra Pradesh unit secretary K. Ramakrishna on January 9 (Tuesday) proposed to forge an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on the condition that the latter does not join hands with the BJP for the forthcoming general elections in Andhra Pradesh.

“Initially, we decided to be with the TDP. However, we had to change our decision as the TDP and the Jana Sena Party are believed to contest together, along with the BJP, in Andhra Pradesh,” Mr. Ramakrishna told the media.

“We are expecting clarity from TDP national President N. Chandrababu Naidu whether or not he will go along with the BJP. He should not join hands with the BJP as the latter was behind his arrest in the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation case,” he said.