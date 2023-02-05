CPI says Union Budget is pro-rich, plans protests in front of Central government offices in Andhra Pradesh on February 10

February 05, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Communist Party of India (CPI) will stage protests against the Union Budget in front of all Central government offices in the State on February 10.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said the budget was beneficial only to the rich and the corporate sector.

‘Spiralling prices’

There were no provisions to rein in spiralling prices of essential commodities. The budget lacked direction to generate employment. The subsidies to the agriculture sector and food security were brought down, he said.

On coming to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made tall claims that the farmers’ income would be doubled. The subsidy on fertilizers was slashed. The Union government did not take any steps to ensure remunerative prices to the farmers, he alleged.

Unemployment

The BJP government promised that it would create two crore jobs every year. The budget had no provisions for poverty alleviation. It also lacked measures to keep the promise.

To highlight these issues, the CPI would stage protests in front of the Central government offices, Mr. Ramakrishna said.

He further said that the Centre was doing injustice to Andhra Pradesh repeatedly. Promises made in the A.P. Reorganisation Act were not being implemented, he alleged.

In view of the elections in Karnataka, the Centre doled out sops, he said. The Centre had shown concern for the drought-hit areas in Karnataka but not backward districts in Andhra Pradesh.

‘No funds for railway zone’

“Why have funds not been allocated to the Visakhapatnam railway zone or the backward districts and other projects in the State?” he asked.

Referring to the TIDCO houses, Mr. Ramakrishna said the party would stage protests at the Collectorates on Monday as the government was not allocating the houses though they were ready for occupation.

Construction of one house under the Jagananna housing scheme with a budget of ₹80,000 was not possible, he said, and demanded that it be increased to ₹5 lakh by taking into account the cement and steel prices in the State.