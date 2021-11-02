CPI questions ‘sincerity’ of Pawan in VSP fight

ONGOLE

02 November 2021 01:09 IST

JSP is agitating even as it continues its ties with the BJP, says Narayana

Questioning the ‘sincerity’ of Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan in fighting for the cause of retaining the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in the public sector, Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K. Narayana has said the actor-politician, along with Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who had led the ‘Visakha Ukku Andhrulu Hakku’ stir in the past, should impress upon the Centre to drop the privatisation of the plant.

“The Jana Sena Party is agitating at the grassroots level even as it continues its ties with the BJP and this has exposed its duplicity,” said Mr. Narayana, adding that the Left, democratic, secular forces would intensify struggles against the ‘anti-people’ policies of the Narendra Modi government to oust the BJP from power at the Centre.

“Eleven national parties and the Left parties have come together to take on the BJP which has made the lives of the common man miserable by imposing heavy taxes on fuel, which has triggered a rise in prices of essential commodities,” said Mr. Narayana after meeting the family members of CPI (Maoist) central committee leader Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna alias RK at Alakurapadu in Prakasam district.

“The death of RK is a big loss to the Left movement,” he said. Joint protests would be organised against the ‘suicidal’ economic policies of the Centre, which was out to sell away the national assets, he added.