CPI protests against hike in LPG prices

Members of the Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a protest against the hike in prices of LPG, here in the city.

As part of the agitation, protesters carried cylinders on their head and raised slogans against the Centre. Speaking during the programme, CPI city secretary M. Pydiraju said that it was highly unfortunate that at a time when a large number of families were going through a financial crisis due to COVID-19, the Centre decided to further increase the prices of LPG.

“The Centre always claims that it works for the public, but in reality, its actions have always hurt the common man,” he said. The CPI members stated that they would continue their protests until the government takes a decision to bring down the prices.