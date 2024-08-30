CPI plans Statewide protests from September 1 to 6 against spiralling prices of essential commodities

The Communist Party of India has planned to organise agitations from September 1 to 6 across the State to protest against the spiralling prices of essential commodities.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, CPI state secretary K. Ramakrishna said that the State government was urged to strengthen the Public Distribution System (PDS) and reduce petrol and diesel prices.

Political parties talk about price rises only during the elections. However, both the Central and State governments adopted an indifferent approach to the issue after the elections as the common man continues to suffer, he said.

When Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister for the first time in 2014, the LPG cylinder used to cost ₹400. Today, the cylinder costs ₹950. The price of a litre of petrol increased from ₹60 in 2014 to ₹110. Diesel price too touched ₹100 a litre. The prices of essential commodities increased by 200 percent. Redgram price increased to ₹210 from ₹70 a kg in 2014. A litre of groundnut oil is sold at ₹220 a litre now. The electricity charges have also increased so much that they are breaking the back of the common man. The rice supplied at PDS is of inferior quality and they stopped selling about 14 types of commodities through PDS, Mr. Ramakrishna lamented, emphasising that the PDS should be strengthened.

Gudlavalleru hostel incident

Referring to the Gudlavalleru College hostel incident, Mr. Ramakrishna demanded strict action against the culprits and the protection of women. It seems that students were blackmailed with their nude pictures taken in the bathroom of Gudlavalleru Engineering College. The CPI is fully supporting the protest of the students, he said.

Mumbai actress controversy

Mr. Ramakrishna said there are reports that some bigwigs are involved in the Mumbai actress controversy. A comprehensive investigation should be done on the injustice done to a woman whether she be a film actress or a TV actress, he added.