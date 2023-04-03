CPI plans roundtable on attacks on Dalits, minorities on April 4

April 03, 2023 07:27 am | Updated 07:27 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Communist Party of India (CPI) will organise a roundtable meeting on crimes against the Dalits and minorities in Andhra Pradesh, at Dasari Bhavan here on Tuesday (April 4).

In a statement on Sunday, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said that the conference was being organised as a protest against the atrocities against the Dalits and minorities.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is maintaining a stoic silence even as the attacks on the Dalits and minorities are on the rise in the State,” he said.

The CPI leader said that Dr. Achanna, an official of the Animal Husbandry Department, was kidnapped and killed in Kadapa district. Minorities were attacked in about 75 places in the State. Similarly, the Dalits were under attack. Despite this, the Chief Minister had not responded in the desired fashion. The roundtable would protest the ‘indifferent attitude’ of the government, he said.