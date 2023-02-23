CPI plans protest on March 2 to highlight woes of housing scheme beneficiaries

February 23, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Communist Party of India (CPI) will organise a ‘maha dharna’ on March 2 seeking justice to the Jagananna and TIDCO housing beneficiaries.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna, in a statement on Thursday, said that the government was requested to provide ₹5 lakh for each house sanctioned under the Jagananna housing scheme, and infrastructural facilities at TIDCO houses, apart from handing over the same to the beneficiaries. The ₹1.80 lakh given by the government was not enough even for the construction of the foundation. “How can the poor build houses if a tractor load of sand costs ₹8,000 and a lorry load ₹40,000? As the prices of sand, cement, brick, steel and other building materials have increased steeply, the poor who have taken up the construction of houses have landed in debt. Sand and cement should be supplied free of charge for the construction of Jagananna houses, hence the request for the grant of ₹5 lakh per house,” he said.

“The YSRCP government, which claims to have given 30 lakh houses across the State, does not care about their construction status. The government has washed off its hands by giving a mere cent of land, which in no way is beneficial for the poor families,” he alleged.

The sites were allotted far off from the city in low-lying areas, hillocks and hills and many were finding it difficult to build houses there, he said, adding all such issues would be highlighted during the protest to be staged along with the beneficiaries.