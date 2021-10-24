CPI opposes TDP’s demand for President’s Rule in A.P.

NELLORE

24 October 2021 00:27 IST

TDP should fight against the YSRCP in “people’s court”: K. Ramakrishna

Even as condemning the attack on offices of the Opposition Telugu Desam Party in the State, Communist Party of India(CPI) State Secretary K.Ramakrishna on Saturday disapproved the TDP’s demand for imposition of President’s Rule in the State.

Addressing mediapersons here, Mr. Ramakrishna accused the police of acting in a “partisan manner” and putting into trouble activists of opposition parties by foisting cases on them and allowing YSRCP activists,who took law into their hands, to go scotfree. However, it was wrong on the part of TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu to press for the Centre’s intervention, he said.

Recalling that the TDP had been a victim of alleged misuse of Article 356 of the Constitution by the ruling party at the Centre in the past, he added that the Left parties had joined hands with the TDP back then for restoration of the NTR government. In the same vein, the TDP should fight against the ruling YSRCP in “people’s court” instead of knocking at the doors of the Centre, he opined. He said it was unfortunate that police filed cases under the provisions of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act even against Dalits, whose rights had to be protected under the Act. The way the State police handled the spate of attacks on TDP offices allegedly by YSR Congress activists raised doubts among the people whether Indian Penal Code (IPC) existed or not, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Alleging that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had failed on on all fronts, he said the party activists at the grassroots level would wage a protracted struggle against the “anti-people” policies of the YSRCP government.

The State was gripped by a serious financial crisis with the government finding it tough to get loan from various financial institutions even to meet routine administrative expenses. All major developmental projects, including irrigation projects, have been put on hold, he charged.

He accused Government Advisor Sajalla Ramakrishna Reddy of emerging as a major power centre in Tadepalli, sidelining Ministers in the Jagan Mohan Reddy Cabinet and controlling both the party affairs as also the government functioning. It was unfortunate that the State government did not take the opposition parties into confidence on all major issues concerning the State, he added.