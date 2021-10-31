CPI opposes n-plant at Kovvada

VIZIANAGARAM

31 October 2021 00:13 IST

Government urged to concentrate on irrigation instead

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Srikakulam district secretary D. Govinda Rao on Saturday urged the Union and State governments to scrap the atomic power plant proposed at Kovvada of Srikakulam district as it would pose threat to lives of the people living in the vicinity and put heavy financial burden with its high cost.

Mr. Rao, State vice-president of CITU, was elected as CPI(M) secretary in the party’s conclave held a couple of days ago. Several CPI(M) leaders and trade union representatives congratulated him on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Rao said the State government was not concentrating on agriculture and agro-based industries, which would provide employment to lakhs of people. “Kovvada plant will hardly provide employment to 1,000 people and it will not be useful for the development of the district. The government should ensure irrigation facility for 7 lakh acres of barren lands immediately since the existing irrigation projects are able to provide water for only 3.5 lakh acres in the district. It will certainly ensure quick development, economic activity and livelihood to nearly 8 lakh people,” he said. He said that the party would strive hard for the establishment of ESI hospital with multi -pecialty facilities, and raise issues of tribal people living in nearby mandals of Sithampet Agency areas.

Advertising

Advertising