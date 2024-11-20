ADVERTISEMENT

CPI opposes move to involve private agencies in maintenance of roads in A.P.

Published - November 20, 2024 08:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The decision seems to pave the way for privatisation of roads and collecting toll taxes from rural areas on the pretext of road maintenance is unfair, says Ramakrishna

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has vehemently opposed the Andhra Pradesh government’s plans to hand over the maintenance of roads in the State to private players.

In a statement on November 20 (Wednesday), CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was requested to withdraw his plans to impose toll taxes on rural state roads.

“It is not appropriate for the government to privatise the State roads, similar to the national highways, by handing them over to private agencies and collecting toll taxes. The idea of imposing toll taxes on rural roads, which are in the dire need of repairs due to potholes, is unacceptable. The proposal to implement the plan as a pilot project in the undivided Godavari districts should be shelved immediately,” he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna said, “The decision seems to pave the way for privatisation of roads. Collecting toll taxes from rural areas under the pretext of road maintenance is unfair.”

The CPI has always opposed toll taxes on national highways, and it strongly condemns the move to set up toll gates on rural roads. The government is requested to focus on State’s development sincerely and seek avenues for wealth creation, rather than turning to privatisation and adding to tax burdens of the people as solutions to every problem, he added.

