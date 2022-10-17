CPI national congress in Vijayawada adopts resolution opposing privatisation of VSP

Party demands safeguarding of public and government sectors and filling of vacant posts

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
October 17, 2022 23:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Communist Party of India (CPI) at its 24th national congress here on Monday adopted a resolution demanding that the Central government withdraw its decision of 100% strategic sale of the public sector unit Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. 

The CPI Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam, CPI national secretary K. Narayana, A.P. Secretary K. Ramakrishna, and assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao disclosed the details of the resolutions adopted by the party on the fourth day of the congress. 

The meet expressed solidarity with the Ukku Pariraksha Porata Committee in their struggle to save the VSP. The party appreciated the resolve of the people and workers in carrying out their relentless struggle to save the VSP from privatisation. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The CPI also adopted another resolution to save the public sector and government sector from dismantling. The party noted that more than 10 lakh posts were lying unfilled in railways, defence, postal etc. In public sector industries, more than 4 lakh posts were lying vacant. The government was requested to fill up all those vacancies immediately, the party said.

Pension scheme

Expressing serious concern that the Contributory National Pension System implemented for the Central and State government employees by replacing the Defined and Guaranteed Old Pension Scheme was a total failure and a disaster, the CPI adopted a resolution urging the State and Central governments to scrap the NPS and restore the old pension scheme. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In another resolution, the party demanded that the expenditure on health should be increased to six percent of the GDP. All drugs vaccines and medical devices should be produced by Union and State governments through public sector units. This would ensure right to drugs and drugs security. Medical staff, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, ASHA workers and Aanganwadi workers should be appointed on a permanent basis. All temporary workers should be made permanent, the CPI said.

The congress also passed a resolution expressing grave concern over the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and demanded that the war be brought to an end and avoid catastrophe. The party also passed a resolution to celebrate the centenary of the formation of CPI stating that it was founded on December 26, 1925 in Kanpur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
political parties

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app