CPI national conclave to be held in Vijayawada from Friday, after a gap of 47 years

:

The stage is set for conducting the 24th All India Congress of the Communist Party of India (CPI) here from Friday. The five-day national conference is being organised in the city after a gap of 47 years.

The CPI conducted its sixth national congress in the year 1961. The 10th National Congress was held in Vijayawada in 1975. About 1,000 delegates will take part in the congress and discuss the present political scenario and the BJP-led NDA government’s rule and other issues.

The party cadres and sympathisers will take out a rally from Meesala Rajeswara Rao Bridge to M B Stadium at Ajith Singh Nagar. The rally will culminate into a public meeting which will be addressed by CPI national general secretary D Raja and others.

On October 15, the national flag will be hoisted by Etukuri Krishna Murthy while the party flag will be hoisted by CPI former national general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy at SS Convention Centre here.

CPI National Commission chairman Edpuganti Nageswara Rao will unveil the martyrs sthupam.

While CPI national secretary and Reception Committee Chairman K. Narayana will deliver welcome speech, Mr. Raja will launch the conclave. On October 16, foreign delegates from fraternal parties will give their messages.

The party will elect the national executive.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI(ML) Liberation, RSP, and Forward Bloc All India leaders will also participate in the congress and give their fraternal messages at the inaugural meeting.

Poet and singer Goreti Venkanna, music director and singer Vandemataram Srinivas, Nalluri Srinivas, film producer and director Tammareddi Bharadwaja, screenwriter Burra Sai Madhav, actors Ajay Ghosh and Madala Ravi, film director Dhavala Satyam and others will take part.