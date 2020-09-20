CPI-ML New Democracy member held

The central committee member of CPI-ML New Democracy, Chandranna, was arrested on Saturday. He was picked up from a hospital.
According to the police, Chandranna, who was in the movement for the last few years, was involved in many cases in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The naxalite leader, who was operating as underground cadre leader, is heading a dalam on AP-Telangana borders.
“On a tip-off that the naxal leader is having COVID symptoms and undergoing treatment in a hospital, the Jangareddygudem police arrested him and produced him in the court on Saturday,” said Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik.
“Chandranna was involved in a case in West Godavari district limits in 2017. He was produced before the magistrate after conducting COVID test,” Mr. Naik added.
