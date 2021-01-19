CPI (M) opposes moveto hike power tariff

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 January 2021 01:33 IST

‘Merger of RECS with Discoms will leave hundreds jobless’

The District Committee of the CPI(M) has called upon the people to oppose the proposed hike in power tariff and the merger of the Rural Electrification Cooperative Societies (RECS) with the Discoms.

The party activists staged a demonstration at the corporate office of the Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited (AP EPDCL) on Monday even as the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) launched a three-day programme to elicit public opinions on the proposed power sector reforms.

Advertising

Advertising

Cash benefit transfers

The CPI (M) leaders said that the government was trying to install meters for agricultural pumpsets, promote cash benefit transfers and withdraw the concessions being extended to the SCs, STs and BCs.

“The government is planning to handover the RECS in rural areas to Discoms and the move will render hundreds of persons jobless. The Centre and State governments are planning to tax farmers and general public in the name of power reforms,” they alleged.