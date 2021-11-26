CPI (M) opposes move to amend tribal Acts

Visakhapatnam

26 November 2021 19:13 IST

‘State govt. should adopt a resolution in the Assembly against the decision of the Centre’

CPI(M) State secretariat member M.V.S. Sarma wondered why the State government is silent on the Union government’s move to amend the tribal Acts. He sought to know whether the State government will adopt a resolution in the Assembly against the decision of the Centre.

A public meeting was held, under the auspices of the party’s district secretariat member Killo Surendra, at Paderu in the Agency area of the district on Friday as part of the 23rd District Mahasabha of the party.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Sarma called for opposing the moves of the BJP government to water down the Forest Protection Act, Forest Rights Act, PESA and 1/70 Act. He said it was unfortunate that the Union and the State governments were silent on abolition of G.O. no. 3. He alleged that in the name of development, Adani and Ambani were making efforts to mine the mineral wealth in the tribal region.

The proposed amendment of the Tribal Acts was meant to hand over mineral wealth to corporate groups. He alleged that efforts were being made to create a rift among the tribal communities to prevent them from organising united struggles against the government move. He called upon the tribal people to remain united like the farmers, who had achieved their rights by bringing the BJP government to its knees.

Party State secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao called upon the tribals to wage struggles on the slogan “Jal, Jameen and Jungle”. He said that the CPI(M) would oppose the policies of the State government, which were detrimental to the interests of the common people.