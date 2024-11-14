CPI (M) leaders oppose smart meters, flay govt. for failing to keep its promises

(Pics on DCX)

ADVERTISEMENT

The TDP-led NDA government in the State reneged on the promises they made to the people during the elections, said CPI (M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao.

At a demonstration held in Vijayawada as part of a State-wide protest planned by the party leaders to highlight the issues of people, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said people had begun staging protests in the first four months of the formation of the new government because of their failure to keep their promises.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Prices of essentials have increased. Corruption has increased. There is no security for women. These were the very same reasons that brought down the government led by former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The present government is going in the same direction,” he said.

Those who spoke against smart meters when in the Opposition were speaking in its support now, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said, adding that people were being burdened with true-up charges. “Is the government on the side of the working class or on the corporate’s?” he asked, demanding that the government take measures to reduce electricity charges.

Later, CPI(M) State executive member Ch. Babu Rao said still many flood victims did not receive compensation. Regarding smart meters, Mr. Babu Rao recalled that when the YSRCP government brought smart meters in line with the Centre’s wishes, the TDP had opposed it. “They lashed out at the YSRCP government for ‘colluding’ with Adani and Shirdi Sai Electricals and resorting to corruption. But now, the same people are supporting smart meters,” Mr. Babu Rao said.

He pointed out even before the end of the fifth month of the NDA forming the government in the State, people were burdened with true-up charges amounting to ₹17,000 crore.

CPI (M) State committee member Donepudi Kashinath and others took part in the demonstration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.