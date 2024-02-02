CPI (M) in A.P. to protest on Feb. 16 over policies of State and Union governments

February 02, 2024 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The CPI (M)‘s Srikakulam district president D. Govinda Rao said that the party would stage a protest on February 16 over denial of Special Category Status (SCS) and other benefits to Andhra Pradesh. He alleged that the Union government had shown step-mother attitude towards AP by not implementing assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

“BJP which failed to win seats in 2019 general elections in the State developed a grudge against people of AP. It is the main reason for stopping special funds, allocated for North Andhra region by the UPA government. Srikakulam is the biggest victim due to stoppage of funds. Unfortunately, AP government is silent over the injustice meted out to AP. That is why, we are opposing both governments,” said Mr. Govinda Rao.

