CPI(M) distributes rice free among daily labourers in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR The State and Central governments must implement a Kerala-type of financial package for daily labourers, who had lost their livelihood for the past six days and will not get any work for the next 21 days, said Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary V. Rambhupal.

Come to rescue

Distributing rice valued at ₹2 lakh to families of daily wage earners in Arunodaya Colony, Indra Nagar, and CPI(M) Colony, Mr. Rambhupal said on Wednesday the State government had announced distribution of rice on March 29 and money on April 4, but these disadvantaged classes need immediate help. “We have collected some money from philanthropists and distributed rice today and hope that more people will come forward to provide them with daily needs,” he said

The clampdown announced by the Centre is welcome and people must abide by it, but urban construction workers and those working as house maids were the worst hit as they cannot move out and do not have money on hand. “The governments must take care of these sections immediately and come to their rescue,” he added.