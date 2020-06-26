CPI-M demands audit of corona deaths

VIJAYAWADA

26 June 2020 12:30 IST

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) State secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao has demanded an audit of the COVID-19 deaths that occurred in Krishna district.

In a statement on June 26, Mr. Rao said that the number of deaths in Krishna district was higher than the national and State average. “While it is 3.18% at the national level, the death rate stands at 1.24% at State level. 34% of the total deaths in the State were from Krishna district. It was a worrisome fact that 59% positive cases and 60% deaths were registered in June alone. While the recovery rate is 56% at national level, it was only 44% in Krishna district. Both the young and the aged were succumbing to the virus,” he pointed out.

“Given these circumstances, the government should constitute a high level medical team to examine the deaths,” he said.

Identification of primary and secondary contacts of the positive cases has slowed down and sanitation work in places where positive cases were reported has not been progressing enough, he said. He asked the government to extend financial assistance to the families of those who died due to COVID-19. “Nutritious food must be provided to those families in house quarantine. Additional doctors, staff and funds should be allocated and the number of hospitals must be increased,” he said.

He sought that data regarding positive cases and deaths be placed before the public in a transparent manner.

“The government has to ensure coordination among all departments. The official machinery should be given a free hand in controlling the pandemic,” he added.