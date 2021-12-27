CPI-M 26th State conference underway in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA:

27 December 2021 13:36 IST

The Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M) Andhra Pradesh State 26th conference began on December 27.

Addressing the conference, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has stated that dethroning the Modi government at Centre was the main objective before the party in days to come. The BJP being at the helm of affairs was implementing the RSS agenda of Hindutva Rashtra. They are undermining the Constitution and paving the way for the replacement of the secular democratic republic with fascistic Hindutva Rashtra. They were destroying the foundations of the Indian Constitution and destroying the characteristics of the Secular Democratic Indian Republic. That is something that can not be permitted. The party cadres need to strengthen the people's agitations against the Central Government and it's policies, he said.

About 480 delegates from across the State are taking part in the three day conference, which will shape the party's agenda for the next three years. The conference will elect a new state committee and new state secretary. P. Madhu is serving as CPIM state secretary since bifurcation of combined Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

CPIM politburo members Prakash Karat, B.V. Raghavulu, CPIM Telangana State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, CPI state secretary K. Ramakrishna and others were present.