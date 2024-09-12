ADVERTISEMENT

CPI leaders urge A.P. govt. to remove encroachments along Budameru

Published - September 12, 2024 11:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

CPI leaders inspect flood-hit areas near the Budameru and Kolleru Lake

Earthmovers removing soil for free flow of Budameru canal near YSR Colony in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has suggested the Andhra Pradesh government to ensure the removal of encroachments along the Budameru rivulets as is being done near the water bodies in Hyderabad by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA). 

The CPI leaders visited the flood-hit areas from the Budameru to Kolleru Lake on September 12 (Thursday).

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna told the media that they would submit a report on their findings on the Budameru rivulet. The CPI would request the State government to find a permanent solution to the flooding by the Budameru. The Central government was requested to release funds to relieve the Budameru flood victims, he said.  

The farmers suffered crop losses in lakhs of acres. As per the preliminary estimates done by the government, the loss would be around ₹6,800 crore. The actual losses would be higher. The people were afraid that their houses would collapse anytime as the water stagnated in the area for more than 10 days. The Central government has not released any funds though Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the State a week ago, he said.  

All Indian Kisan Sabha general secretary Ravula Venkaiah, CPI State assistant secretary Muppala Nageswara Rao, State secretariat members G. Eswaraiah Obulesu, central secretariat member Akkineni Vanaja, and others inspected the flood-hit areas.

