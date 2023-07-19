ADVERTISEMENT

CPI leaders go ‘begging’ in Nandyal to protest tomato price rise

July 19, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - NANDYAL/KURNOOL

The government clearly missed the signs in anticipating the sudden rise in tomato prices and is responsible for the burden on the common man, says CPI

A D Rangarajan
CPI leaders, in a unique protest against the skyrocketing prices of tomatoes, go ‘begging’ on the streets of Nandyal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

CPI leaders staged a unique protest against the State’s inaction on the skyrocketing tomato prices by ‘begging’ on the streets of Nandyal town on Wednesday.

Carrying banners, the party activists sought alms from the public to ‘afford tomatoes’. Party leaders said the government, after having failed to curb the rise in prices of petroleum products, had clearly missed the signs in anticipating the sudden rise in tomato prices and was responsible for the burden on the common man.

CPI(M) gears up for series of protests

Meanwhile, in Kurnool, CPI(M) has embarked on a major protest programme throughout the month of July, demanding the government fulfil its promise on irrigation projects.

The district committee is conducting ‘Jeep Jathas’ from July 13 to 22, while a ‘Maha Padayatra’ will be undertaken from Adoni to Kurnool from July 26 to 31, which will culminate in a mega demonstration at the Collectorate. Party senior leader M.A. Gafoor and politburo member B.V. Raghavulu will be participating in the series of events.

After the reorganisation of districts taken up in April 2022, Kurnool has remained the most backwards in the State, the party leaders told a media conference here on Wednesday.

