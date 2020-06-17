CPI leaders arrested over protest

GUNTUR

17 June 2020 12:47 IST

Several leaders of the Communist Party of India were taken into preventive custody at Mangalagiri after they tried to take a procession to the Assembly demanding that the Agrigold Chit Fund scam victims should get full justice.

Agrigold Customers and Agents Welfare Association president and CPI assistant secretary Muppala Nageswara Rao was arrested at Mangalagiri as he along with other leaders tried to take a procession from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue in Mangalagiri.

CPI district secretary Jangala Ajay Kumar was arrested in Guntur and kept at Lalapet police station. CPI city secretary Kota Malyadri was arrested and kept at Arundelpet police station.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Nageswara Rao said that the State Government had not allocated any funds for paying the victims of the Agrigold Chit Fund scam and added that they wanted to give a representation to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to announce on the floor of Assembly that the allocation for providing relief to victims would be made in Budget.