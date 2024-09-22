GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI leader Narayana leads farmers’ protest against forced land acquisition for highway construction in Nagari

Alleging officials’ gross disregard for regulations, the CPI leader says the farmer’s stir would continue until their concerns were addressed

Published - September 22, 2024 07:07 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
CPI national secretary K. Narayana at the ‘Vanta-Varpu’ (cooking in the open) protest next to the Chittoor-Thachur Highway near Nagari in Chittoor district on Sunday.

CPI national secretary K. Narayana at the ‘Vanta-Varpu’ (cooking in the open) protest next to the Chittoor-Thachur Highway near Nagari in Chittoor district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Communist Party of India national secretary K. Narayana has alleged that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials were coercing the farmers into parting with their lands under ‘voluntary land acquisition’ for the Chittoor-Tachur Highway in Tirupati and Chittoor districts.

Participating in the ‘Vanta-Varpu’ (cooking in the open) agitation near the highway at Nagari, the CPI leader alleged that the NHAI officials were severely pressuring the farmers, causing depression and suicidal tendencies in them .

Citing the previous negotiations held successfully by the CPI and farmers’ associations, which achieved fair compensation for the farmers, Mr. Narayana raised concerns about the officials’ “gross disregard for regulations” in constructing the service road and its adverse impact on the affected farmers’ agricultural works.

Mr. Narayana highlighted the need for essential infrastructure such as bridges to safeguard the livelihoods of farm labourers and the farmers affected by the highway construction.

He warned that farmer’s stir would continue until their concerns were addressed.

He also emphasised the need for a comprehensive investigation into allegations of sand smuggling from the Aruna river belt in the Nagari area.

CPI state executive committee, A. Rama Naidu, Rythu Sangham leader T. Janardhan, CPI leaders from Chittoor and Tirupati, and others participated in the protest.

Nagari rural police provided bandobast for the protest programme.

