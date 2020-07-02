CPI leader faults govt. agencies for industrial mishap in Vizag

CPI State secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy attributed the accident at Sainor Life Sciences Private Limited, which resulted in the death of two persons and hospitalisation of four others, to the negligence of government agencies.

The CPI leader along with other leaders visited the accident site on Tuesday, but were stopped at the plant gate by police. Speaking to the media, Mr. Murthy alleged that political leaders were not allowed into the plant as lapses at the plant would come to light. Officials of the A.P. Pollution Control Board (APPCB)and the District Industries Centre (DIC) should be held responsible for the accident.

He said that there was no change in the attitude of officials though accidents were occurring frequently at various industries in the district. He sought payment of ₹1 crore as compensation for the kin of the deceased and ₹25 lakh for those who underwent treatment at hospitals.

CPI leaders M. Pydiraju, A. Vimala, K. Satyanarayana and K.N. Eswara Rao were among those who participated.